Rolling Meadows High students, teachers recall late educator's knowledge, compassion

An outpouring of affection and gratitude from Rolling Meadows High School colleagues and students accompanied news of the death of award-winning history teacher and scholastic bowl coach Patrick Thorburn.

In an email sent to students and parents, Principal Eileen Hart described the 48-year-old Palatine resident as a "genuine and caring teacher," a gentleman and a positive spirit "who was loved and appreciated" by his students and colleagues.

Thorburn died Thursday. Hart's email did not include a cause of death.

Thorburn spent his entire career at the high school, including student teaching, according to a 2016 news release from Northwest Suburban High School District 214. The news release marked Thorburn's 2016 award for Illinois' Outstanding Teacher of American History Award bestowed on him by the Illinois Daughters of the American Revolution.

The DAR's Eli Skinner chapter nominated Thorburn in part for his determination to bring history to life by having his students study enduring texts including Thomas Paine's "Common Sense" and the Bill of Rights as well as ephemera such as 19th century catalogs and World War II ration stamps.

In addition to teaching history and geography, Thorburn assisted with English as a second language classes and served as coach for the school's scholastic bowl team. Thorburn's wife, Katherine Thorburn, teaches physics and biology and coaches the science Olympiad team, according to the school's website.

"At this time we are also sending our thoughts and prayers for his wife," wrote Hart in her email. "She is a fantastic staff member that we will be supporting with care and love."

Social workers, psychologists and counselors will be available to assist grieving students and staff members, Hart said, adding, "we know this loss impacts our entire Mustang community."

On the Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home website, former students and fellow teachers praised the educator for his vast history knowledge, sense of humor, empathy and innovative approach to teaching,

Funeral services will be held privately, according to information on the Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home website. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in anticipation of a future scholarship in Patrick's name. Call Smith-Corcoran at (847) 359-8020 for information.