Addison man charged with window-peeping now accused of grabbing 3 youths

An Addison man who was free from jail on a personal-recognizance bond on charges of window-peeping and trespassing is now charged with grabbing three minors in public.

Francisco Orozco-Macias, 26, of the 600 block of Willow Glen Street, faces three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, three counts of criminal sexual abuse and one count of violation of bail bond.

DuPage County court records allege that at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 29, he grabbed the buttocks of two juveniles, no genders not provided, and grabbed the genital of a girl. The victims were at least 11 but no more than 17 years old, according to the charges.

Orozco-Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and remains in the DuPage County jail on $30,000 bail. If he posts bond and is released, he must wear a GPS monitor that would notify authorities if he came within 1,000 feet of the victims.

He is due to be arraigned Sept. 28.

In July, Orozco-Macias was released on $7,500 personal-recognizance bail for several charges of disorderly conduct -- window peeping for lewd or unlawful purposes. Personal-recognizance bail allows a person to be set free without posting any money for bond. If they violate conditions of their bail, the judge can change it to a cash bail.

The offenses are alleged to have taken place at: 12:55 a.m. June 10 at a home on the 900 block of North Mill Road in Addison; 9:30 p.m. June 25 at a home on the 900 block of North Howard Avenue in Addison; and three times between April 1 and July 1 at a home on the 600 block of Willow Glen in Addison. He is also charged with trespassing by entering the Mill Road home June 10.

The charges were filed July 22.