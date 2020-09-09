 

Glenview boy, 5, dies in accident at wedding reception in Oak Brook

 
By Doug T. Graham
A 5-year-old boy from Glenview died of a traumatic head injury after an accident at a wedding reception at the Drake Hotel in Oak Brook on Friday night, officials said Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows the child who died was with other children at the reception. The child was lying across a granite-top table directly behind a sofa. The other children got up to leave the area so the boy began sliding backward off the sofa table.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

To slow his descent, the child grabbed the edge of the granite top, which caused the table to fall on his head, according to a news release by Oak Brook Police Wednesday evening.

Family members found the boy unresponsive and called 911. An emergency medicine physician who happened to be at the reception performed CPR. The boy was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

