Man charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals after dog beaten

A 25-year-old Matteson man was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals after officials said he beat a 7-year-old Shih Tzu dog with a belt.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden set bail for Lewiel Irmani, of the 0 to 100 block of Churn Road, at $20,000. Irmani will need to post a $2,000 bond to leave jail before his trial.

According to a news release issued by DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, Irmani struck the dog five times with a belt. The dog is owned by Irmani's girlfriend.

The dog, named Bella, suffered three rib fractures on the right side as well as rib fractures on the left, a fracture to the left eye socket and bruising around the dorsal pelvis. In addition, the injuries the dog sustained to her mouth and teeth are so bad that the dog could not close her mouth and can now only take food or water via a syringe.

Irmani and his girlfriend took the dog to VCA Arboretum View Animal Hospital in Downers Grove. According the news release, an official from VCA called the Woodridge Police Department to report that a dog had been abused.

"We take charges of animal cruelty very seriously and anyone accused of such acts will face serious felony charges," Berlin said. "Thanks to the outstanding care Bella received however, while she still has a way to go, she appears to be on the road to recovery."

According to the news release, Berlin's office had requested Irmani's bond be set at $150,000.

Irmani's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5, for arraignment in front of Judge Alex McGimpsey.