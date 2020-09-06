Lake in the Hills man charged in Elgin shooting

A 21-year-old Lake in the Hills man is behind bars in the Kane County jail facing multiple felony charges stemming from a shooting late last month in Elgin.

Dru K. Jarvis, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery is connection with the Aug. 29 shooting that left a man hospitalized with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, Elgin police said.

Jarvis' arrest on Thursday culminated an investigation that police began about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 29, when officers were called to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin about a man who arrived with a gunshot wound. At the same time, police also were investigating a report of shots fired that night in the 300 block of South McLean Boulevard.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Jarvis as a suspect, police said, and the Kane County state's attorney's office authorized an arrest warrant.

Jarvis was arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of North McLean Boulevard in Elgin and appeared in court Friday, when a judge set his bail at $250,000. He remained in custody Sunday pending a scheduled court appearance Sept. 10.

If convicted, Jarvis could face up to 30 years in prison.