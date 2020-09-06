Driver killed in crash Sunday at Lisle intersection

A 20-year-old driver was killed early Sunday after running a red light at a high speed and crashing into another vehicle at Naperville and Warrenville roads, Lisle police said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a major vehicle accident at the intersection at 12:55 a.m.

A witness told officers that the Tesla driven by the deceased was traveling north on Naperville Road when the vehicle went through a red light and struck a Jeep attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Warrenville Road. The Jeep was turning on a green turn arrow, the witness told officers.

The driver of the Tesla was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

The 34-year-old driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash was investigated by the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team. Lisle police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (630) 271-4200.