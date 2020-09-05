Two injured, one critically, in Barrington Hills crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash between two pickup trucks early Saturday morning in Barrington Hills.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. at Dundee and Bateman roads. Barrington Hills police said their preliminary investigation indicates that a truck driven south on Bateman by an 87-year-old man collided with a truck heading east on Dundee, driven by a 43-year-old man.

The 87-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle and taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates in critical condition.

The 43-year-old man was also taken to St. Alexius, but with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the ensuing investigation forced traffic to be diverted from the area for about five hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Barrington Hills Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.