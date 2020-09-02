Iconic suburban auto dealer Bob Rohrman reportedly dead
Updated 9/2/2020 8:14 AM
WGN News is reporting iconic auto dealer Bob Rohrman has died, citing family members.
Rohrman was known for his comical commercial antics to advertise his dealerships throughout the suburbs and other parts of the country, including several namesake locations in Schaumburg.
WGN is reporting Rohrman died Tuesday. No cause was given.
He was in his mid-80s, according to the report.
