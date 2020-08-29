Waukegan teen dies in shooting

The Waukegan Police Department is searching for a dark-colored SUV that might have been involved in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old male on Friday. Courtesy of the Waukegan Police Department

A 15-year-old boy from Waukegan is dead after a shooting Friday, according to a release from the Waukegan Police Department.

A Waukegan police officer was near the 700 block of North Green Bay Road at about 9:45 p.m. Friday when the officer heard a scream and gunshots. The unidentified victim died at the scene.

The police department has no motive for the shooting and no suspects are in custody. Nearby witnesses reported a dark-colored SUV speeding away from the area after the shots were fired, but the police don't know if the SUV is connected with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the SUV is encouraged to call the Waukegan Police Department's tip line at 847-360-9001.