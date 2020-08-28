South Elgin's Panton Mill Park nears completion

Construction is nearly complete on improvements to South Elgin's Panton Mill Park.

"We have basically completely transformed the area from what it was," Village Administrator Steve Super said.

Highlights include a large stage, 5,000-square-foot covered pavilion and a splash pad. New sidewalks throughout help to divide the spaces and their uses, Super said.

The nearly $5 million project, paid for with tax-increment financing funds, was set to open in time for the annual Riverfest summer festival in August, a deadline the village could have made, Super said. But with the event's cancellation due to the pandemic, officials adjusted their timeline to complete work in the next couple of weeks.

The 62-nozzle splash pad is a centerpiece and sits where a roundabout utility payment box used to be. It features a decorative seating wall and shade arbor. The pad can be activated with a nearby button and motion sensor.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Workers install limestone caps on a seating wall for the splash pad Friday as part of a nearly $5 million improvement of Panton Mill Park along the Fox River.

Limestone features prominently in the park design, an homage to the fact the city sits on a limestone shelf and has one of largest limestone mines in Illinois, according to Super.

Many of the improvements were done with Riverfest in mind, but also to provide flexibility for other uses by the village and the public, Super said. The new pavilion will replace the need for a large, expensive tent rental -- it costs $20,000 each year, he said -- during the festival and a space that could be rented out for private events such as weddings or family reunions, he said.

Everyday park users will appreciate the many electrical outlets and built-in USB chargers in the pavilion.

"One of the goals with the project was to save money in the future," said Kim Wascher, superintendent of parks and recreation. "The pavilion takes the place of the tent expense ever year, and the electricity keeps us from having to bring generators in."

The pavilion will also be well lit and will limit the need for extra lights.

"Aside from the cost savings, limiting the noisy, smelly generators and need for safety fencing around them is going to make the user experience much, much better," Super said.

The pavilion is just south of the new stage, which will be similarly covered with a metal roof and tongue-in-groove wood ceiling. The stage looks south toward the rest of the park and village hall.

"This is the $64,000 view, or really $5 million view," Super joked. "Even with the construction equipment here, it's a beautiful view. This is really South Elgin."

- Rick West | Staff Photographer South Elgin Village Administrator Steve Super shows off some of the improvements at Panton Mill Park.

Other improvements include added parking and a comfort station building that includes a concession stand, storage and restrooms.

The park is part of an overall revitalization of the area that Super said includes recent construction of senior condominiums, the recently opened Panton Mill Station apartments and affordable housing for the special needs community.

"If you add it all up, it's been about $72 million in private investment and about $7 million in public money," he said.

"Bringing the people down to this area and all the private investment creates customers, creates atmosphere, it creates life and activity that will again spur more private investment."