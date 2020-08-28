$500,000 bail set for Carol Stream man charged with kidnapping

A Carol Stream man charged with trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl off the street has a pattern of engaging "in what seems to be very depraved behavior," a prosecutor told a DuPage County judge Friday.

Judge Jeffrey MacKay set bail at $500,000 for Humberto Caldera, 31, of the 400 block of Silverleaf Boulevard.

Caldera is charged with felony kidnapping, aggravated battery in a public place and unlawful restraint in connection with an incident that occurred about 8:50 p.m. Aug. 7 in Carol Stream.

A 13-year-old girl, her two brothers and another boy were walking home from a park when Caldera approached the girl, grabbed her around her waist and torso and tried to carry her away, Assistant State's Attorney Mike Fisher told MacKay.

The boys attacked Caldera, forcing him to let go. He rode away on a bicycle.

Caldera dropped a cannabis pipe, Fisher said. The pipe was tested for DNA, and a match to Caldera was found in a criminal DNA database, Fisher said.

Police searched Caldera's house on Tuesday and found a bicycle that matched the description given by the youths.

Fisher said police confiscated two of Caldera's cellphones. One of them, he said, has about 50,000 pornographic images of girls. Some appear to ages 15 to 17, he said.

There also were images of younger girls that, while not pornographic, are sexual in nature, with the girls in revealing or tight clothing, Fisher said.

In addition, there were videos taken surreptitiously of Caldera approaching girls randomly and trying to talk to them, Fisher said.

According to Fisher, Caldera has a 2019 conviction for grabbing two women he approached randomly in Chicago; a 2013 conviction for putting his hands between a woman's legs in Rosemont; three convictions for burglary; and one for retail theft.

On Friday morning, Carol Stream police filed an additional misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct/breach of peace for a July 2019 incident.

Caldera is accused of approaching a 17-year-old girl at a park, trying to talk to her, following her home despite her requests to be left alone, and video recording the girl.

Caldera currently is on trial on a charge of domestic battery. His next court date is Sept. 1.

If Caldera posts bail, he will be put on GPS monitoring and confined to his home except for visits with his lawyer and for court dates.