Glendale Heights cancels car show and swap meet

Glendale Heights has called off the "Show and Shine" car show and swap meet due to COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers had planned to host the 38th annual classic car show Sept. 13 at Camera Park. But organizers announced Thursday they wouldn't be able to operate the show while adhering to a state reopening plan that calls for no mass gatherings until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is developed.

"Ultimately, the organizers of the event believe that the safety and well-being of all of the attendees, volunteers, entertainers, vendors and staff are of the utmost importance," according to a statement from the village. "The Show & Shine Car Show and Swap Meet Committee would like to thank all of their past sponsors and donors who helped make this long-standing event a success each year."

The committee is considering a possible replacement event for Glendale Heights in lieu of the car show.