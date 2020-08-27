Feds charge Bloomingdale Township highway commissioner in kickback scheme

The Bloomingdale Township highway commissioner pocketed hundreds of thousdands of dollars in kickbacks from the owner of a Bloomgindale-based excavation company and her employee, according to a federal indictment released Thursday.

Robert Czernek, who is in his second elected term as the township's highway commissioner, received more than $280,000 in kickbacks from Debra Fazio, the owner of Bulldog Earth Movers Inc., and Mario Giannini, 58, a company employee, federal prosecutors say.

The trio was charged with with 14 counts of honest services wire fraud. Fazio, 63, also is charged with six counts of money laundering.

In exchange for the secret kickbacks, Czernek, 69, used his official position to approve and cause the approval for payment of stone delivery, dump leveling, and storm sewer invoices submitted by BEM to Bloomingdale Township, according to the 30-page indictment.

Czernek approved the invoices knowing that much of the work and services had not actually been performed by BEM, the indictment states. The fraud scheme spanned eight years and resulted in Bloomingdale Township issuing checks totaling more than $700,000 to BEM, federal prosecutors said.

In January, an FBI search warrant indicated investigators were interested in items related to highway and construction companies, red-light cameras, lobbyists and communications with Illinois Department of Transportation officials.

Investigators recovered Czernek's desk calendar, a "dirt log" and the financial records involving at least three construction contractors, a search warrant at the time showed.