 

How 4 suburban exhibits tell the suffrage story

  • Artifacts from Lottie Holman O'Neill of Downers Grove, the first woman elected to the Illinois state legislature, are on display at the exhibit "Ballots of Power: A Century of Women's Suffrage," at the DuPage County Historical Museum.

      Artifacts from Lottie Holman O'Neill of Downers Grove, the first woman elected to the Illinois state legislature, are on display at the exhibit "Ballots of Power: A Century of Women's Suffrage," at the DuPage County Historical Museum. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A photo of Lottie Holman O'Neill of Downers Grove, the first woman elected to the Illinois state legislature, is part of the exhibit "Ballots of Power: A Century of Women's Suffrage," at the DuPage County Historical Museum in Wheaton.

      A photo of Lottie Holman O'Neill of Downers Grove, the first woman elected to the Illinois state legislature, is part of the exhibit "Ballots of Power: A Century of Women's Suffrage," at the DuPage County Historical Museum in Wheaton. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The general election in 1918 in Naperville allowed women to vote in some races. This artifact and others are set to be included in a Naper Settlement exhibit called "Women: Waves of Change."

    The general election in 1918 in Naperville allowed women to vote in some races. This artifact and others are set to be included in a Naper Settlement exhibit called "Women: Waves of Change." Courtesy of Naper Settlement

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Posted8/26/2020 5:10 AM

Gaining the right to vote took decades of work for women and their allies.

Several suburban exhibits aim to make sure their work is not forgotten.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Artifacts honoring the efforts of suburban suffragists and their ties to the national push for the vote are on display in DuPage County, Evanston, Lombard and Naperville.

Visitors to these exhibits -- whether in-person or online -- can see what early ballots for women looked like, learn the strategies suffragists used and get an introduction to some of the big local names in the movement. Here are details on these four exhibits and what they have to offer.

'Ballots of Power: A Century of Women's Suffrage'What: Find out how women in DuPage County have used their power to vote by running for public office and pushing for change during the feminist and civil rights movements.

Where: DuPage County Historical Museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton; exhibit website at https://dupagemuseum.org/collections-exhibits/

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

When: On display through April 10, 2021; museum hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

This "suffrage first" pin is among the artifacts at the exhibit "Ballots of Power: A Century of Women's Suffrage."
  This "suffrage first" pin is among the artifacts at the exhibit "Ballots of Power: A Century of Women's Suffrage." - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Suffrage artifacts: A miniature statue, photos, a dress worn to a political function and political pamphlets belonging to Lotti Holman O'Neill, the first woman to be elected to the state legislature in Illinois

Cost: Suggested donation of $5 for adults and $2 for children and seniors

Info: Mask requirement, social distancing and capacity limits in place; timed entry and reservations not required; call (630) 510-4941 or email dupagemuseum@wheatonparks.org

A display about prominent suffragist Catharine Waugh McCulloch is part of an exhibit called "Evanston Women and the Fight for the Vote" at the Evanston History Center.
  A display about prominent suffragist Catharine Waugh McCulloch is part of an exhibit called "Evanston Women and the Fight for the Vote" at the Evanston History Center. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

'Evanston Women and the Fight for the Vote'What: Learn about the role Evanston women, including Frances Willard, Elizabeth Boynton Harbert, and Catharine Waugh McCulloch, played in local, state and national movements for women's suffrage. Explore political strategies suffragists employed to convince men to give them the vote.

Where: Evanston History Center, 225 Greenwood St., Evanston

When: Reopens Aug. 26 and will remain on display through December or possibly into 2021, depending on COVID-19 restrictions; museum hours 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; virtual tour on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/EvanstonWomenHP at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 to mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment

One of the artifacts at the "Evanston Women and the Fight for the Vote" exhibit at the Evanston History Center is a pink women's ballot from 1920, the year women gained full access to vote in all elections through the 19th Amendment.
  One of the artifacts at the "Evanston Women and the Fight for the Vote" exhibit at the Evanston History Center is a pink women's ballot from 1920, the year women gained full access to vote in all elections through the 19th Amendment. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Suffrage artifacts: A pink women's ballot from 1920; Documents and a dress from Catherine Waugh McCulloch, an attorney and prominent suffragist architect of the 1913 passage of the Presidential and Municipal Suffrage Bill in Illinois

Cost: Admission is $10 for adults, free for children 10 and younger

Info: Mask requirement, social distancing and capacity limits in place; Call (847) 475-3410 or email ewhp@evanstonhistorycenter.org

This ballot box comes from the 1980s era, when Ellen Martin, a 28-year-old attorney, became the first woman in Illinois to vote in a general election by casting her ballot in her hometown of Lombard. It's on display at the Lombard Historical Society.
  This ballot box comes from the 1980s era, when Ellen Martin, a 28-year-old attorney, became the first woman in Illinois to vote in a general election by casting her ballot in her hometown of Lombard. It's on display at the Lombard Historical Society. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

'Art & Artists of the Women's Suffrage Movement' What: See a timeline of the women's suffrage movement as well as art created by independent business women who were affiliated with the suffrage movement. Learn the history of Ellen Martin, a Lombard attorney who was the first woman to vote in Illinois, using a quirk in the Lombard town charter, in 1891.

Where: Lombard Historical Society Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St., Lombard, rear of the property; virtual exhibit at www.lombardhistory.org/art-artists-of-the-women

When: On display through Sept. 15; museum hours noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Artist and metalworker Christia Reade of Lombard was among unconventional women of the suffrage era who worked outside of the home. Her art is on display as part of a Lombard Historical Society exhibit called "Art & Artists of the Suffrage Movement."
  Artist and metalworker Christia Reade of Lombard was among unconventional women of the suffrage era who worked outside of the home. Her art is on display as part of a Lombard Historical Society exhibit called "Art & Artists of the Suffrage Movement." - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Suffrage artifacts: Ballot box from the time period when Ellen Martin became the first woman to vote in Illinois; images of book plates created by independent women artists and business owners; a Lombard Lilac Queen crown fashioned out of melted silver spoons by a local artist with ties to the suffrage movement

Cost: Suggested donation $5 per person

Info: Mask requirement, social distancing and capacity limits of 10 people in the exhibit at once in effect; Call (630) 629-1885 or email director@lombardhistory.org

Artist and metalworker Christia Reade of Lombard was among unconventional women of the suffrage era who worked outside of the home. Her art is on display as part of a Lombard Historical Society exhibit called "Art & Artists of the Suffrage Movement."
  Artist and metalworker Christia Reade of Lombard was among unconventional women of the suffrage era who worked outside of the home. Her art is on display as part of a Lombard Historical Society exhibit called "Art & Artists of the Suffrage Movement." - Rick West | Staff Photographer

'Women: Waves of Change'What: See how Naperville women advocated for change in their community and beyond through reform movements and protest movements during the century after women's suffrage.

Where: Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville; online information at https://www.napersettlement.org/83/Exhibits

When: Opens Aug. 26, on display through December; museum hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Women could cast votes using their own ballots in some elections in the 1918 general election. This artifact and others are set to be included in the Naper Settlement exhibit: "Women: Waves of Change" commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women's suffrage.
Women could cast votes using their own ballots in some elections in the 1918 general election. This artifact and others are set to be included in the Naper Settlement exhibit: "Women: Waves of Change" commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women's suffrage. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Suffrage artifacts: Voter rolls; images of journal entries from Naperville women suffragists

Cost: Free to Naperville residents, Naper Settlement members and children younger than 4; $8 for youths ages 4 to 12, $10 for seniors 62 and older, $12 for adults

Info: Mask requirement, social distancing and ticketed, timed entry in effect; Call (630) 420-6010 or email towncrier@naperville.il.us

0 Comments
Related Coverage
100 years after 19th Amendment certified, League of Women Voters gains members, broadens goals
Related Article
100 years after 19th Amendment certified, League of Women Voters gains members, broadens goals
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 