4-year-old boy among victims identified after suspicious Glendale Heights fire

Police tape remained Tuesday morning after a Monday fire gutted a condo unit on the 100 block of South Waters Edge Drive in Glendale Heights. A man and a 4-year-old boy were found dead in the condo building. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The DuPage County coroner's office has identified a father and son as the two people who were found dead Monday inside a Glendale Heights condominium building damaged by a fire authorities have considered suspicious.

Shafath Khan, 46, and Salman Khan, his 4-year-old son, both lived at the same address in their Waters Edge condo complex. Coroner Richard Jorgensen confirmed they are father and son.

His office released no additional details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Fire officials have said the blaze Monday appeared suspicious. Some eyewitness accounts and the rapid spread of the fire led authorities to suspect suspicious circumstances, though investigators were working to determine an exact cause, Bloomingdale acting Fire Chief Richard Kurka said Tuesday.

Police and firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Monday to the blaze on the 100 block of South Waters Edge Drive.

The fire extended to the roof and an adjacent condo building, displacing residents in 12 units. Damage is estimated at $750,000, Kurka said.