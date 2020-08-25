Investigators call Glendale Heights fire suspicious

Fire gutted a condo unit on the 100 block of S Waters Edge Drive in Glendale Heights Monday. Two people were found dead in the building. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

One day after two people were found dead inside a fire-ravaged condominium building in Glendale Heights, authorities said the blaze appears suspicious in nature.

Some eyewitness accounts and the rapid spread of the fire Monday at the Waters Edge condo complex led authorities to suspect suspicious circumstances, though investigators are working to determine an exact cause, Bloomingdale acting Fire Chief Richard Kurka said Tuesday.

"It was a large body of fire stretching from the ground to the third floor," Kurka said.

The investigation is being treated as a "police matter," with the assistance of the Bloomingdale Fire Protection District, Kurka said.

Police and firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Monday to the scene on the 100 block of South Waters Edge Drive. Bloomingdale firefighters extinguished the blaze with the help of neighboring departments.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two people who died. Autopsies are set for today.

A juvenile was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening, Kurka said.

Three firefighters were sent to the hospital with symptoms of heat exhaustion, treated and released. A firefighter who suffered a shoulder injury will need a month off work for rehabilitation, Kurka said.

The fire extended to the roof and an adjacent condo building, displacing residents in 12 units.

The American Red Cross and community outreach specialists with the Glendale Heights Police Department are helping residents find temporary housing.

Damage is estimated at $750,000, Kurka said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 20 to 30 minutes, but remained at the scene for hours to put out any hot spots.

A police officer who went to the hospital for smoke inhalation was treated and released, Glendale Heights Deputy Police Chief Brandon Oliver said. Police won't disclose the ages of the people who died until authorities receive confirmation from the DuPage County coroner's office.

Officials declined to say where the deceased were found in the building, citing the ongoing probe.

The DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force and the state's attorney's office also are investigating.