Inverness resident goes missing

The Inverness Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

Howard B. Hughes, a 5-foot-9, 135-pound white man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen leaving his residence at 4 p.m. Tuesday and was last heard from at 6 p.m. Tuesday, when he indicated he was leaving a gas station at 2803 Sheridan Road in Zion. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved T-shirt, blue pants and tan shoes.

Hughes was driving a blue 2001 BMW 330ZI convertible. The Inverness Police Department said Hughes has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information regarding Hughes' location should call the Inverness Police Department at (847) 358-7766 or dial 911.