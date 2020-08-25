As of Aug. 25, COVID-19 case counts per county, per ZIP code

Blueroomstream.comGov. J.B. Pritzker explains new restrictions for Kankakee and Will counites Tuesday at a news conference at the Will County Health Department in Joliet. Also pictured is area Democratic state Sen. Pat McGuire.

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion

Since the outbreak began, there have been 106,636 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 47.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 3,932 deaths in the suburbs, representing 49.6% of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 53,157 cases and 2,165 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 69,266 cases and 2,857 fatalities. • Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,133 cases and 105 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,050 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,028 cases and 69 deaths in Wheeling, 903 cases and 22 deaths in Schaumburg, 898 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 869 cases and 10 deaths in Mount Prospect, 863 cases and 34 deaths in Arlington Heights, 827 cases and 50 deaths in Glenview, 720 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 654 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 500 cases and 39 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 480 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 474 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 339 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 180 cases and 19 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 13,967 cases and 531 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 1,064 cases and 9 deaths in Addison, 1,007 cases and 12 deaths in West Chicago, 914 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 865 cases and 12 deaths in Glendale Heights, 758 cases and 29 deaths in Carol Stream, 684 cases and 28 deaths in Lombard, 651 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 639 cases and 44 deaths in Elmhurst, 604 cases and 11 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 555 cases and 22 deaths in Wheaton, 428 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 416 cases and 5 deaths in Villa Park, 364 cases and 3 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 13,939 cases and 439 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,485 to 3,489 in Waukegan, 890 to 894 in Round Lake Beach, 535 to 539 in Mundelein, 460 to 464 in Gurnee, 365 to 369 in Round Lake, 265 to 269 in Lake Zurich, 265 to 269 in Vernon Hills, 255 to 259 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 215 to 219 in Libertyville, 205 to 209 in Wauconda, 195 to 199 in Grayslake.

Kane County• The county confirmed 10,932 cases with 308 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 4,198 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 2,471 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,035 in Carpentersville, 762 in St. Charles, 496 in South Elgin, 346 in Geneva, 296 in North Aurora, 281 in Batavia, 113 in Hampshire, 110 in Gilberts and 90 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 3,666 cases and 113 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 10,927 cases and 354 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 782 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 134 in Aurora (Will County portion).