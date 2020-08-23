Wheaton police seeking suspects in armed home invasion

Wheaton police are searching for suspects in an armed home invasion early Sunday that left a resident injured.

Police said residents were checking suspicious activity outside of the home in the 1700 block of East Evergreen Street at about 5 a.m. when two men, one armed with a gun, confronted one of the residents.

One of the men entered the home and attacked a member of the household, police said. Another resident intervened and the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

The injured resident's injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The suspects were described as two Black males in their late teens or possibly early 20s.

Police are encouraging residents in the area to check their home video surveillance systems for potential information on the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Bill Cooley at (630) 260-2077 or Detective Ed Waterous at (630) 260-2060.

Police also advised residents to call 9-1-1 if they encounter suspicious activity.