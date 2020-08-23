Dinosaur display wows crowds at DuPage County Fairgrounds

A dinosaur display that's usually part of a convention held indoors in Rosemont has instead provided much-needed revenue for the nonprofit DuPage County Fair Association this year.

Cars wound their way through the 1¼-mile track Sunday of the Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Through, a display of 80 life-size replica dinosaurs spread across the west parking lot of the fairgrounds in Wheaton. Children and their parents marveled at the creatures, many of which are animated.

A 40-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex baring its teeth appeared to be the most popular of the displays, and drivers passed as close as possible so kids could get a view of the fierce prehistoric beast.

"I was really excited about having an event on our grounds, but this has kind of blown my mind, how many people are here and how much is happening," said Jim McGuire, executive manager of the DuPage County Fair Association. "It's impressive."

Approximately 1,200 to 1,300 cars pass through each day of the event.

"This has actually surprised me. I never knew it would be this successful," McGuire said.

The drive-through opened Friday and runs through Aug, 30, and then again from Sept, 3-7.