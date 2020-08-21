Lincolnshire officials to discuss stormwater fee
Updated 8/21/2020 1:22 PM
Lincolnshire trustees will meet remotely in a committee-of-the-whole session on Monday night to discuss charging local residents and other property owners a stormwater utility fee to pay for flood relief efforts.
Flooding along the Des Plaines River has become a growing -- and costly -- problem in Lincolnshire.
The meeting is scheduled to occur after the village's 7 p.m. board meeting.
You can observe the meeting on local cable Channel 10 or at global.gotomeeting.com/install/151062269.
