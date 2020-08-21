 

Lincolnshire officials to discuss stormwater fee

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 8/21/2020 1:22 PM

Lincolnshire trustees will meet remotely in a committee-of-the-whole session on Monday night to discuss charging local residents and other property owners a stormwater utility fee to pay for flood relief efforts.

Flooding along the Des Plaines River has become a growing -- and costly -- problem in Lincolnshire.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The meeting is scheduled to occur after the village's 7 p.m. board meeting.

You can observe the meeting on local cable Channel 10 or at global.gotomeeting.com/install/151062269.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 