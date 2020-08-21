COD gallery hosts virtual art exhibit on 'Ancestral Totems'

The College of DuPage Wings Student Art Gallery is hosting the exhibit "We've been here before: Balance from Ancestral Totems" through the Cleve Carney Museum of Art website.

Created by COD student Charles Morrison, the virtual exhibit features images and video of his ceramic work "that tap into Morrison's skills as a ceramist and performer, his sense of spiritual awareness and the profound connection he has to his ancestral roots," according to a news release.

The series of ceramic vessels also create a sacred space for the artist to lead an exercise to restore balance and proper circulation to the body and brain through conscious breathing.

"This exhibit was inspired by our current times; the seemingly ongoing chaos, the overload of information and distractions, the uncertainty of our future," Morrison said. "I felt we all needed to take a few moments to just be and breathe."

Visit theccma.org/weve-been-here-before to learn more and view the exhibition.