Mobile Stroke Unit to assist Bartlett paramedics

A Mobile Stroke Unit, the first of its kind in Illinois, has begun assisting Bartlett Fire Protection District paramedics on emergency calls that may involve a stroke. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection Unit

The Bartlett Fire Protection District and Northwest Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield are partnering to make the services of Mobile Stroke Unit available to local patients, ensuring them the benefits of the earliest possible intervention.

The unit is the first of its kind in Illinois and takes the form of a specialized ambulance that will be sent along with Bartlett Fire District paramedics whenever an emergency dispatcher determines that a patient may be suffering from a stroke.

While stroke is the leading cause of disability and fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., studies have determined that early intervention can improve patient outcomes, according to the fire district.

The specialized equipment and personnel on the Mobile Stroke Unit allow the team to quickly diagnose a stroke on-site and coordinate electronically with a Northwestern Medicine neurologist to immediately begin treatment.

Among the equipment is a CT scanner to take detailed pictures of the brain. Based on its findings and the type of stroke diagnosed, the neurologist may prescribe either clot-busting medication or a clotting agent to be administered immediately rather than waiting until arrival at the hospital.

More information about the new service is available at bartlettfire.com.