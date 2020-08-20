Barrington Countryside Fire District to host blood drive Saturday

The Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District will host a community blood drive Saturday to help provide critically needed blood products for area hospitals, surgical centers and emergency treatment facilities.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Fire Station #1, 22222 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

Appointments are recommended and face coverings are required. All donated blood will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

To schedule a donation, call (877) 258-4825 or visit www.vitalant.org and use group code 763A.

Donors are encouraged to eat a healthy, low-fat meal within two hours of their donation time and a salty snack the day before an appointment to help maintain healthy blood pressure. They should also avoid or limit caffeinated sodas, coffee, tea or energy drinks on the day of your donation.