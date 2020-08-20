 

Barrington Countryside Fire District to host blood drive Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/20/2020 3:49 PM

The Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District will host a community blood drive Saturday to help provide critically needed blood products for area hospitals, surgical centers and emergency treatment facilities.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Fire Station #1, 22222 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Appointments are recommended and face coverings are required. All donated blood will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.

To schedule a donation, call (877) 258-4825 or visit www.vitalant.org and use group code 763A.

Donors are encouraged to eat a healthy, low-fat meal within two hours of their donation time and a salty snack the day before an appointment to help maintain healthy blood pressure. They should also avoid or limit caffeinated sodas, coffee, tea or energy drinks on the day of your donation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 