Juvenile arrested in connection with St. Charles, Campton Hills robberies

The St. Charles Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a juvenile suspect in connection with recent robberies in St. Charles and Campton Hills.

Officers from St. Charles and Campton Hills participated in the investigation and arrest of the 17-year-old male at his residence, according to the St. Charles Police Department.

Authorities had been investigating the Aug. 9 armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store in the 2400 block of East Main Street in St. Charles, where the suspect robbed the store after displaying a knife to an employee.

During a search of the suspect's residence that linked him to the robbery in St. Charles, authorities discovered items that also linked him to the July 21 robbery of a Campton Hills gas station.

The Kane County state's attorney's office charged the suspect with two counts of armed robbery and one count of intimidation. He was transported to the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet. A hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.