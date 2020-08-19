It happened AGAIN: Truck damages Long Grove bridge's cover

Long Grove Village Manager David Lothspeich inspects new damage on the new cover of the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road after the top of a truck collided with it Wednesday. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

June Neumann, who owns Viking Treasures near the covered bridge in Long Grove, was talking to ABC 7 Chicago about the school bus that damaged the new bridge's cover over the weekend when a truck caused more damage to it Wednesday. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

More wood from the new cover of the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove lies on the road under it after the top of a truck collided with the bridge Wednesday. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

More damage appears, on the right, on the new cover of the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove after the top of a truck collided with it Wednesday. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

More damage appears, on the right, on the new cover of the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove after the top of a truck collided with it Wednesday. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Lake County sheriff's police investigate new damage that appears, on the right, on the new cover of the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove after the top of a truck collided with it Wednesday. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Yep -- it happened again.

For the second time since its grand reopening on Friday, the Long Grove covered bridge was damaged on Wednesday by a passing box truck that was too tall to safely clear the wooden facade atop the opening.

Sgt. Chris Covelli of the Lake County sheriff's office said the damage was not severe and that traffic never stopped. Repairs, however, will need to be made ... again.

"It's been a tough couple of years for the bridge," Covelli said.

Wednesday's collision -- coming on the heels of Saturday's damage caused by a school bus -- occurred at about 1:20 p.m. when a truck from a medical supply company traveling west on Robert Parker Coffin Road clipped the bridge's facade.

The driver, a 29-year-old Chicago man, kept driving after striking the facade because he thought the noise he heard came from shifting cargo in the back of the truck, Covelli said.

A witness to the event reported the license plate to the police, Covelli said, and the driver returned to the scene after authorities tracked him down.

June Neumann, who owns Viking Treasures near the covered bridge in Long Grove, on Wednesday was talking to ABC 7 Chicago about hearing the school bus collide with the new bridge cover when she heard the second collision. The sound is heard on the ABC 7 report.

The driver, who kept to the right side of the crossing because he thought it was a two-lane road, told authorities his GPS did not warn him not to pass over the bridge despite the truck's height -- as police reported it warned the school bus driver on Saturday.

Long Grove officials are considering installing barriers on both sides of the bridge to protect the bridge, ABC 7 reported.

While no citations were issued on Wednesday, Covelli said the driver could still be cited based on the result of an ongoing investigation.

The bridge reopened with a ceremony on Friday after being closed for two years due to severe damage caused by a box truck on June 27, 2018.