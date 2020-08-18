Woman airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake police and firefighter/paramedics work at the scene of a rollover crash between a truck and car at the intersection of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road that partially closed the road Tuesday morning. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

One person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries and another suffered injuries that were not life threatening during a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Crystal Lake, police say.

Members of the Crystal Lake Police Department and Crystal Lake Fire Department responded at 9:39 a.m. to the intersection of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road for a report of a traffic crash with injuries, according to a news release.

An investigation revealed a white Isuzu box truck was northbound on Route 31 when it struck a gray Chevrolet Impala, which was turning southbound onto Route 31 from westbound Three Oaks Road. As a result, the Isuzu came to rest on top of the Chevrolet Impala, according to the release.

The adult male driver of the Isuzu box truck was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the release. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala, an adult female, was flown by a LifeNet Air Ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

Officials have not released the drivers' ages or identities. Southbound Route 31 at Three Oaks Road was temporarily closed because of the crash, according to a city advisory issued about 10:10 a.m.

Roads were clear again as of 12:23 p.m., according to a separate advisory.

The crash remains under investigation by the Crystal Lake Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information can contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620 or send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).