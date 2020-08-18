Village cancels Fox Lake Fall Festival due to COVID-19 precautions

The village of Fox Lake has canceled its Fall Festival in accordance with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase Restore Illinois plan, it announced Tuesday.

The festival was previously scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Grant Township Center, 26725 W. Molidor Road in Ingleside.

Fox Lake Village Administrator Anne Marrin pointed to Pritzker's Restore Illinois Plan in announcing the cancellation, noting it "strongly advised" event organizers to cancel large events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Events with more than 50 attendees are banned until the region reaches Phase 5, she said in the news release.

The free event was expected to include music, craft vendors, pumpkin carving, food, refreshments, a pie eating contest and petting zoo, according to the village's website.

Lake County was home to 13,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 433 deaths as of Monday evening, according to the Lake County Department of Health's coronavirus data hub.