Rollover crash closes intersection of Route 31, Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake
Updated 8/18/2020 11:59 AM
A rollover crash between a truck and car at the intersection of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake partially closed the road Tuesday morning.
Southbound Route 31 at Three Oaks Road was temporarily closed because of the crash, according to a city advisory issued about 10:10 a.m.
At least one person was taken by ambulance from the scene. Crystal Lake fire and police responded to the scene where a small box truck had tipped over onto a tan Chevy Impala.
