Children's Garden, restaurant reopening at Morton Arboretum in Lisle

The Morton Arboretum has reopened its popular Children's Garden with safety protocols and reduced hours amid the coronavirus crisis. Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum has reopened its popular Children's Garden with capacity limits, adjusted hours and various coronavirus restrictions in place.

Hands-on exhibits have been removed, and the Maze Garden and other areas that don't meet current state guidelines remain closed. But for the first time since the stay-at-home order took effect in mid-March, visitors now will have access to the Lisle tree campus' streams, plaza, woodlands and gardens geared specifically for kids.

Beginning this week, the Children's Garden is open daily from noon to 4 p.m., with the last entry admitted at 3:30 p.m. Entrance to the garden is free with the arboretum's timed-entry tickets or member passes, which must be purchased online in advance.

Sanitation stations have been added, entry and exit procedures have been adjusted, and the capacity will be limited "to provide ample space for children and families to be able to explore and enjoy the Children's Garden safely," said Preston Bautista, vice president of learning and engagement. Masks are required for visitors over the age of 2.

Additionally, the Ginkgo Restaurant is expected to reopen Friday for lunch only as part of the arboretum's phased approach to resuming operations at its grounds and buildings, officials said.

Hours will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, and seating will be limited both inside and on the outdoor terrace. Visitors will be required to wear a mask when they are not seated at their tables.

A modified assortment of prepackaged food and beverages will be available, with disposable flatware and antibacterial wipes included with each order, according to the website. All transactions must be contactless, meaning cash will not be accepted.

The Ginkgo Cafe is offering carryout food and beverage options every day, and outdoor concessions are available on weekends at Arbor Court.