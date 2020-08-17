 

'Trumpocrat' Blagojevich to headline GOP candidate's fundraiser in St. Charles

  • Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to his friends in Chicago on Feb. 19, a day after he was released from a federal prison in Colorado. President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's sentence for corruption.

      Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to his friends in Chicago on Feb. 19, a day after he was released from a federal prison in Colorado. President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's sentence for corruption. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Tom McCullagh

    Tom McCullagh

  • Meg Loughran Cappel

    Meg Loughran Cappel

 
By Mitchell Armentrout
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 8/17/2020 9:53 PM

Disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich once joked about not having a speaking role at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, saying the "Democratic National Committee and Mayor Daley invited me to speak at 4:30 in the morning in the men's room at Faneuil Hall."

Fast forward 16 years, and the self-declared "Trumpocrat" will headline an Aug. 27 fundraiser in St. Charles to support a Republican state Senate candidate and "to celebrate President Donald J. Trump's RNC 2020 nomination," six months after Blagojevich was freed with a commutation from his former reality television boss.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Illinois Republican Party leaders called it "a bad idea," but GOP candidate Tom McCullagh said he invited Blagojevich to "highlight corruption in Illinois, and how to fight it."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 