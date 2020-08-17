'Trumpocrat' Blagojevich to headline GOP candidate's fundraiser in St. Charles

Disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich once joked about not having a speaking role at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, saying the "Democratic National Committee and Mayor Daley invited me to speak at 4:30 in the morning in the men's room at Faneuil Hall."

Fast forward 16 years, and the self-declared "Trumpocrat" will headline an Aug. 27 fundraiser in St. Charles to support a Republican state Senate candidate and "to celebrate President Donald J. Trump's RNC 2020 nomination," six months after Blagojevich was freed with a commutation from his former reality television boss.

Illinois Republican Party leaders called it "a bad idea," but GOP candidate Tom McCullagh said he invited Blagojevich to "highlight corruption in Illinois, and how to fight it."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.