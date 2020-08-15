ECC professor says race conversations will continue in fall

Artwork by Black artists featured in the College of Lake County's online exhibit includes this piece titled "Bru" by the late Terry Dixon, a CLC art faculty member who died last year. Courtesy of College of Lake County

Gregory "Mr. Imagination" Warmack's mixed media piece titled "Bowling Pin Male Portrait" is part of the College of Lake County's virtual Black Artists Showcase. Courtesy of College of Lake County

Elgin Community College plans to continue its series of conversations about race this fall, helping navigate uncomfortable topics such as talking to friends, neighbors, colleagues and children about race in America.

The college's Multicultural and Global Initiatives Committee (MAGIC) hosted a series of online discussions this summer on "Black Lives Matter" and "Confronting Racism Head On."

"We think the Black Lives Matter issue is still prominent and needs further discussions," said Clark Hallpike, of South Elgin, ECC professor of business and MAGIC co-chair.

Among the topics organizers are considering are what constitutes racism, institutional racism, racial stereotypes and the sociological environment that allows racism to flourish.

"We are raised in America to think very poorly about Black people," Hallpike said. "How do we deal with that, because we all are subject to that environmental impact. Unless we make a deliberate effort to deprogramming, we find ourselves thinking less of Black people."

Black artists showcase

Margaret T. Burroughs, who was a prominent Chicago artist and co-founder of the DuSable Museum of African American History, is among the people featured in College of Lake County's virtual showcase of Black artists.

This piece titled "Boy Reading" by Margaret T. Burroughs, a prominent Chicago artist and educator, is featured in the College of Lake County's virtual Black Artists Showcase. - Courtesy of College of Lake County

Others in the online exhibit include the late Terry Dixon, a CLC art faculty member who died last year; retired CLC art professor and painter Reginald Coleman; Gregory "Mr. Imagination" Warmack; and Winfred Rembert.

The artwork is part of the college's permanent collection of more than 800 pieces housed at the Robert T. Wright Community Gallery of Art at the Grayslake campus and at CLC's Lakeshore and Southlake campuses.

"The pieces run the gamut -- some were activists, some were not," said Ann Rintz, art gallery and permanent collection curator. "All of these artists have a different take on what it's like to be a Black artist, both historic and current. Because art has the unique ability to educate the public and inspire change, we hope to strengthen Black voices and make them better heard."

English tutors needed

Immigrant Solidarity Du­Page is seeking English tutors to teach Latino community members and immigrants.

Sessions will last for one hour via Zoom video conferencing on Thursdays at CASA of DuPage County, 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

Immigrant Solidarity's mission is to educate, organize and mobilize DuPage County residents around the rights and collective struggle of the Latino community. The group is partnering with the nonprofit TEACH to provide tutor training. For information, call (630) 510-8500 ext. 107.

Mexican Independence Day

Mexican Cultural Center-DuPage has canceled the live portion of its Mexican Independence Day Festival originally scheduled for Sept. 12-13 in downtown West Chicago.

Fernando Ramirez -

Celebrations will be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Fernando Ramirez, center president who formed the organization to promote Mexican heritage.

The center had planned a large-scale street art installation of a 100-foot tapete (rug) and live performances with safety protocols in place for a limited crowd. People would have been able to view the artwork and performances virtually.

However, West Chicago city officials have pulled the plug on live events due to rising cases of COVID-19 -- 940 as of Friday, the second highest in DuPage County after Addison at 978.

The Mexican community has been a part of West Chicago for about 100 years. Latinos make up nearly 53% of the city's 26,816 residents.

Ramirez is hopeful of organizing a virtual celebration next month. Plans could be announced next week.

Women's vote

Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin will be hosting virtual and live programs next month marking the centennial of women's right to vote.

The 19th Amendment granting women the constitutional right to vote was adopted Aug. 26, 1920.

Gail Borden is partnering with the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, Reaching Across Illinois Library System, Arlington Heights Memorial Library, Aurora Public Library and Schaumburg Township District Library on the programs.

Virtual exhibits -- "Why Women Should Vote," based on Jane Addams' 1910 essay, and "True Peace: the Presence of Justice URL" -- open Aug. 26. For details, visit gailborden.info/womenvote.

Live programs are: Sept. 10, Championing Women's Activism in Modern American with author Anya Jabour; Sept. 17, Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote and Insisted on Equality for All; and Nov. 19, Race and Rights: Wells, Willard, and Addams.

Organ donors sought

Secretary of State Jesse White is hosting a virtual National Minority Donor Awareness Month, "Wave Away the Waiting," to promote organ and tissue donation for multicultural communities at LifeGoesOn.com.

"We are working together to end the wait for those in need of organ donation," White said. "Unfortunately, minorities are in great need of organ transplants, yet they donate at a lower rate."

Nationally, people of color constitute 59% of the waiting list for organ transplants but account for just 38% of organ donors, according to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.

In Illinois, nearly 7 million people are registered as organ and tissue donors, while about 4,000 people are awaiting transplants. There are 1,477 Blacks, 826 Latinos and 240 Asians on the transplant waiting list. Meanwhile, only 172 Blacks, 129 Latinos and 24 Asians became organ donors in 2019.

To register with the secretary of state's Organ/Tissue Donor Registry, visit LifeGoesOn.com, call (800) 210-2106 or visit a driver services facility.

