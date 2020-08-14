Man charged with stealing DuPage County truck after getting out of jail

A Chicago man who just got out of DuPage County jail Thursday night is now back behind bars, accused of stealing a county truck.

DuPage Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Miner said Christopher Britter took the Ford F-150, which had been left unlocked and running at the north entrance to the DuPage government complex off County Farm Road in Wheaton, while its driver made a quick trip into a building at 1:30 a.m.

Britter had been released on bond on a disorderly conduct charge at 10 p.m., according to prosecutors. Deputies reported that he stayed in the vestibule for several hours and said he needed a ride to an airport to catch a flight. They offered to call a cab for him. He then left.

Wheaton police investigated the case. The IPASS toll-paying device in the truck recorded that it went through a toll plaza on Winfield Road at 1:38 a.m. At 5 a.m. Darien police found the truck on Lemont Road south of I-355, with Britter asleep behind the wheel. Miner said there was a receipt in the vehicle, indicating a purchase was made at 1:45 a.m. at a McDonald's restaurant at County Farm and Roosevelt roads.

Britter appeared in bond court Friday afternoon, where Associate Judge Joseph Bugos set his bail at $75,000.

Britter will have to post $7,500 to be released from jail.