Downtown Mount Prospect getting grocery in Maple Street Lofts

For those wishing for a grocery in downtown Mount Prospect, the wait will soon be over.

Wingspan Development Group, a Mount Prospect-based real estate development company, announced Friday that the Maple Street Lofts will be the home to Caputo's.

Wingspan said it has secured a long-term lease with Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets, a family-owned grocer that has served the Chicago area for generations.

Caputo's will occupy the entire ground level retail space in the newly constructed Maple Street Lofts Luxury Apartment Building. The lease with Caputo's brings a long-desired grocery store concept to downtown Mount Prospect, Wingspan said.

"Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market is an exciting addition to our Maple Street Lofts development and gives the Village of Mount Prospect's downtown district a highly sought-after amenity." said Chris Coleman, Wingspan's Vice President.

Robertino Presta, CEO of Caputo's, said, "We know the residents of Mount Prospect have been asking for something like this in the downtown for a long time and my family is thrilled to be part of Maple Street Lofts."

Maple Street Lofts is a $125 million redevelopment in downtown Mount Prospect that includes 257 luxury rental apartments, 15,000 square feet of retail space, 56 rowhomes and a new municipal Metra parking garage.

For more information, visit https://www.wingspandev.com.