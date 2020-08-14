Crystal Lake jewelry store burglarized by 3 men

This is a photo from video of the burglary of a Crystal Lake jewelry store early Thursday by three men. Courtesy of Crystal Lake police

This is a photo from video of the burglary of a Crystal Lake jewelry store early Thursday by three men. Courtesy of Crystal Lake police

This is a photo from video of the burglary of a Crystal Lake jewelry store early Thursday by three men. Courtesy of Crystal Lake police

Crystal Lake police are investigating a burglary that happened at Dalzell Jewelry early Thursday morning.

Officers found several display cases smashed and multiple items of jewelry removed when they arrived at the downtown Crystal Lake jeweler, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched at 3:56 a.m. Thursday to Dalzell Jewelry, located at 41 N. Williams St., in response to an active burglar alarm, according to a news release. When they arrived, officers discovered forced entry was made to the business through an exterior store front glass window.

The exact value of the stolen items is unknown at this time, according to the release.

Video footage of the burglary obtained by police showed three offenders involved in the crime. Police are asking for assistance in identifying the three men seen in the footage.

One of the men is described as being of average height and heavy build with a beard, about 20 to 28 years old, around 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighing about 180 pounds, according to the release. He was wearing black pants and a dark blue hoodie at the time of the incident.

The other two men are described as being about 5-feet, 6-inches tall to 5-feet, 8-inches fall with thin builds.

This case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can be sent via text to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://www.citizenobserver.com/agencies/crystal-lake-police-department/groups/282.