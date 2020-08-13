Suspect in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping may be tied to Glendale Heights incident

Carol Stream police say this man may be a suspect in an attempted abduction Aug. 7 in Carol Stream, and a suspicious case in July in Glendale Heights. Courtesy Carol Stream Police Department

Carol Stream police are seeking this man in connection with an attempted abduction Aug. 7. Courtesy Carol Stream Police Department

Carol Stream police said Thursday they think a suspect in an attempted abduction last week may be the same man who followed a 17-year-old girl home in July in Glendale Heights.

Police posted a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as well as a video from the Glendale Heights case and a sketch of the suspect.

In the first case, police said the man followed the girl from a park in Glendale Heights, and asked if he could come in her house. She refused, and he bicycled off.

On Aug. 7, a 13-year-old girl in Carol Stream reported that a man approached her from behind, wrapped his arms around her and tried to pick her up near Flint Trail and Niagara Street.

Other children with her fought the man, and he released her.

The children described the suspect as dark-skinned, in his mid- to late-20s, about 6 feet tall, slender and fit, with a full beard, thick eyebrows and thick arm hair. He had a deep voice, and was wearing a light-blue T-shirt with bright white lettering and a phone number on the back and an unknown company name on the front, and gray pants.

In the August case, he drove off on a bluish bicycle with a thin frame and tires, with a basket or shelf behind the seat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charters Roe at (630) 327-0995 or croe@carolstream.org, or Detective Sgt. Jon Grey at (630) 417-0559, jgrey@carolstream.org.