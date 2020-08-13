 

Suspect in Carol Stream attempted kidnapping may be tied to Glendale Heights incident

  • Carol Stream police are seeking this man in connection with an attempted abduction Aug. 7.

    Carol Stream police are seeking this man in connection with an attempted abduction Aug. 7. Courtesy Carol Stream Police Department

  • Carol Stream police say this man may be a suspect in an attempted abduction Aug. 7 in Carol Stream, and a suspicious case in July in Glendale Heights.

    Carol Stream police say this man may be a suspect in an attempted abduction Aug. 7 in Carol Stream, and a suspicious case in July in Glendale Heights. Courtesy Carol Stream Police Department

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/13/2020 5:12 PM

Carol Stream police said Thursday they think a suspect in an attempted abduction last week may be the same man who followed a 17-year-old girl home in July in Glendale Heights.

Police posted a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, as well as a video from the Glendale Heights case and a sketch of the suspect.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In the first case, police said the man followed the girl from a park in Glendale Heights, and asked if he could come in her house. She refused, and he bicycled off.

On Aug. 7, a 13-year-old girl in Carol Stream reported that a man approached her from behind, wrapped his arms around her and tried to pick her up near Flint Trail and Niagara Street.

Other children with her fought the man, and he released her.

The children described the suspect as dark-skinned, in his mid- to late-20s, about 6 feet tall, slender and fit, with a full beard, thick eyebrows and thick arm hair. He had a deep voice, and was wearing a light-blue T-shirt with bright white lettering and a phone number on the back and an unknown company name on the front, and gray pants.

In the August case, he drove off on a bluish bicycle with a thin frame and tires, with a basket or shelf behind the seat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Charters Roe at (630) 327-0995 or croe@carolstream.org, or Detective Sgt. Jon Grey at (630) 417-0559, jgrey@carolstream.org.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Carol Stream police seeking info on Friday night attack
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 