Glenview police search for missing man

Glenview police officials are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 80-year-old man.

Police say Yury Pasmarik was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of Grace Lane driving a beige 2000 Lexus ES300 with Illinois license plates "BFC289."

Pasmarik is a white man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Police say Pasmarik has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Glenview police at (847) 729-5000 or call 911.