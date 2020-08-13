Glenview police search for missing man
Updated 8/13/2020 7:54 AM
Glenview police officials are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 80-year-old man.
Police say Yury Pasmarik was last seen at 1 a.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of Grace Lane driving a beige 2000 Lexus ES300 with Illinois license plates "BFC289."
Pasmarik is a white man standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.
Police say Pasmarik has a condition that places him in danger.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Glenview police at (847) 729-5000 or call 911.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.