Streamwood man on probation for DUI faces new charges after Bartlett crash

A 24-year-old Streamwood man on probation for a 2019 DUI and a 2018 misdemeanor battery faces an aggravated DUI charge after a motorcycle crash Monday in Bartlett.

Jorge Cabrera Lopez also is charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was ordered held on $20,000 bail and must submit to electronic monitoring if he posts the required $2,000 bond to go free while awaiting trial.

If convicted, Cabrera Lopez faces up to seven years in prison, though probation is also an option.

A Bartlett police officer was dispatched to the vicinity of Morse and Oak avenues Monday, where a Bartlett Fire Department medic reported seeing a motorcycle run a stop sign and crash into a curb, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis.

Cabrera Lopez admitted to police he was driving the motorcycle, said Kalliantasis, adding that the defendant "showed signs of consumption and impairment" during field sobriety tests.

A passenger was on the motorcycle with Cabrera Lopez, Kalliantasis said, but he did not indicate if anyone was injured.

Cabrera Lopez was convicted of misdemeanor DUI in 2017, authorities said. He next appears in court Aug. 25.