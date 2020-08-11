South Holland man reported dead in Hanover Park case

After the Cook County medical examiner's office reported a death after an incident on the 1300 block of Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park police confirmed they are investigating a report that multiple shots were fired there Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Terrence Sherrill could provide no other details, including whether any arrests have been made, but he did say there was no danger to the general public.

"We responded to a report of multiple shots fired and the investigation is still ongoing," Sherrill said. "It appears to be an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public."

The medical examiner's ledger Tuesday evening listed the death of 26-year-old South Holland resident Ricky Foster. He died at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, the report said.