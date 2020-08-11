ComEd crews still working to restore power after derecho sweeps through suburbs

A photo of a small tornado was taken by a weather spotter at 3:26 p.m. Monday in the area of Interstate 88 and Dauberman Road in Kaneville. Courtesy of Kane County Sheriff

Cleanup continues today following a mess of downed power lines, fallen trees and other damage left behind after a powerful storm known as a derecho swept through the suburbs Monday.

ComEd reported that power has been restored to about 478,000 customers, but crews still are working in an effort to have everyone back online by Saturday afternoon. About 332,888 customers were without power across the Chicago area as of 12:37 p.m. today, according to ComEd.

Weather experts describe a derecho as an "inland hurricane." Some of the most dramatic damage occurred in Wheaton, where a white steeple atop the iconic College Church was blown over and left hanging off the building.

Elsewhere in the Western suburbs, cleanup was needed at the Colonial Cafe on East Main Street in St. Charles, where two of three tents outside the eatery were toppled by the storm.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said about 100 weather-related calls were handled by deputies Monday.

Most involved trees blocking roadways, downed live power lines down and property damage. A minor injury was reported near Lake Villa after a tree fell into a home, he added.

The storm that included heavy wind, lightning and hail lasted several hours Monday as it tore from eastern Nebraska to Iowa and then into Wisconsin and Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service reported a wind gust of 92 mph near Dixon.