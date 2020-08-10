Storms with powerful winds expected to hit suburbs this afternoon

The suburbs are in a severe storm watch until 7 p.m. Daily Herald file photo

Storms with damaging winds are expected to hit the suburbs this afternoon, the National Weather Service in Chicago is forecasting.

The suburbs are in a severe storm watch until 7 p.m.

These storms are capable of producing tornadoes.

The storms raced over parts of eastern Nebraska before 9 a.m. Monday, bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The storms started in northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa, dropping heavy rains and high winds, but consisted mostly of strong straight-line winds as the storms pushed south into areas that include Lincoln and Omaha, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Barjenbruch said.

Later in the morning, the storms had moved into southwestern and central Iowa, including Des Moines and Ames, where straight-line gusts of up to 80 mph set off a number of tornado sirens. Barjenbruch said no tornadoes were reported with the storms by late Monday morning, but warned that the strength of the straight-line winds was still a concern.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.