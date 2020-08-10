Coach describes slain Glenbrook South wrestler as charismatic, quiet, hard-working

Glenview police investigate the stabbing of the 15-year-old boy Elias Valdez on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Courtesy of Northshore Updates

Glenbrook South student Elias Valdez, who was stabbed to death Aug. 5, was remembered by Titans assistant wrestling coach Chris Albandia as unassuming yet charismatic.

"He had almost like this magnetic personality where people wanted to talk to him; people kind of wanted to sidle up to him," said Albandia, a special-education teacher who saw Valdez not just on the wrestling mat but also in Glenbrook South's structured study period.

"He was actually a quiet, unassuming student. I just noticed he was someone who could really attract people," Albandia said.

Since the Glenview Police Department's initial announcement on Thursday, there has been no further information on the death of Valdez, a 15-year-old incoming sophomore who lived in an unincorporated area near Glenview. He was found stabbed in the chest around 7 p.m. Wednesday, lying in a grassy area on the 1200 block of Greenwood Road. Valdez died Wednesday night during surgery at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Friday ruled Valdez's death a homicide. The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force was heading the investigation into what police say was the village's first murder since 2004.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Department's tip line at (847) 961-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.

Albandia said the 2019-20 boys wrestling season was Valdez's first foray into extracurricular activities at Glenbrook South.

"He really showed he had potential there -- he's a hard worker. He's got some ability," Albandia said.

After training at the 126-pound position, Valdez went 0-2 in his first competition, Albandia recalled. The coach expected a "woe is me" attitude from the freshman, he said, but Valdez surprised him.

"He was all gung-ho. He said this is what he wanted to do," Albandia said.

"I think one of the things that really got to him was, after the freshmen competed, he got to see the varsity compete. We had a really strong season, the varsity, and seeing the energy, the yelling and screaming, the jumping up and down, he thought, 'I want to be a part of that,'" Albandia said.

Valdez easily mixed with boys from all classes, Albandia said.

On top of starting school under a pandemic, the murder has "definitely thrown everybody for a loop," he said.

"He really was a little boy," Albandia said. "That's the big thing that kind of rang through with everyone, is he hasn't had a chance yet."