Wrong-way driver killed in Crystal Lake crash

A wrong-way driver died at the scene in Crystal Lake Sunday afternoon after causing a five-car crash that sent three people to the hospital.

An initial investigation by the Crystal Lake Police determined a 2019 Honda CR-V was traveling west on Rakow Road, from Munshaw Lane, in the eastbound lanes when it struck a 2004 Honda CR-V EX and a 2012 Ford Fusion, both of which were traveling east on Rakow Road.

The 2019 Honda CR-V continued west in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2017 Buick Enclave, which caused another collision with a 2011 Nissan Versa.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue provided medical care to the victims. The adult driver and sole occupant of the 2019 Honda CR-V was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two additional adult victims were released from care at the scene.

Crystal Lake police said they are in the early stages of the investigation and had no further information to provide late Sunday.