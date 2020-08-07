Worker killed in heavy machinery accident in Volo

An excavation company worker from Woodstock was killed shortly after noon Friday in an accident that occurred in the 30800 block of North Route 12 in Volo, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies did not identify the 33-year-old man who worked for Kanzler Construction in Volo.

According to Sgt. Christopher Covelli, the man's right arm "sustained major trauma" after it became stuck in a gravel screening machine when he reportedly attempted to free rocks that had been stuck in the hopper.

A fellow employee called 911 but the man was deceased upon the deputies' arrival, Covelli said.

The man's name has not been released. The Lake County coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday, Aug. 11, Covelli said.

An investigation is ongoing and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, Covelli said.