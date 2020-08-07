Amazon may open facility in Winfield

A "very large" e-commerce company is in discussions to lease part of an industrial building along North Avenue in Winfield.

And while no one is saying it, village documents indicate the potential tenant is Amazon.

Conor Commercial Real Estate last summer celebrated the completion of its 265,550-square-foot North Avenue Commerce Center, which was built without first securing tenants. Now the Rosemont-based developer is seeking permission from Winfield to modify the site on the southwest corner of North and Morton Road.

The proposed changes include adding another entrance along St. Charles Road, adding a new drive aisle on the east end of the building and reconfiguring some of the parking.

Brian Quigley, executive vice president of Conor, on Thursday night told Winfield trustees the changes are needed because Conor is talking to a "very large" e-commerce company that's interested in leasing roughly 150,000 square feet of the building.

If the deal is approved, Quigley said the space would become "a last-mile delivery facility" that would provide "service direct to residents."

Winfield officials declined to identify the company involved, but documents say it's Amazon.

During Thursday's discussion, Quigley simply referred to the prospective tenant as an e-commerce company.

While the potential tenant has signed a letter of intent, he said one condition of the letter is that the new entrance is built. He said the company would use the additional entrance and reconfigured parking area for vans.

On Friday, Village President Erik Spande said he doesn't see a problem with the proposed site changes.

"It (the building) is our first footprint on the North Avenue commercial corridor," Spande said. "So we all are very supportive of the Conor group being able to lease the space."