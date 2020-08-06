15-year-old boy slain in Glenview
Updated 8/6/2020 6:09 PM
Glenview police are investigating the killing of a 15-year-old boy.
According to a news release issued Thursday, Elias Valdez was found about 7 p.m. Wednesday lying in a grassy area on the 1200 block of Greenwood Road. He had suffered a puncture wound to the chest.
Elias, who lived in an unincorporated area near Glenview, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died in surgery, authorities said.
The Glenview Police Department is investigating with the assistance of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force.
Anyone with information about the slaying should call the police tip line at (847) 961-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.