15-year-old boy slain in Glenview

Glenview police are investigating the killing of a 15-year-old boy.

According to a news release issued Thursday, Elias Valdez was found about 7 p.m. Wednesday lying in a grassy area on the 1200 block of Greenwood Road. He had suffered a puncture wound to the chest.

Elias, who lived in an unincorporated area near Glenview, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died in surgery, authorities said.

The Glenview Police Department is investigating with the assistance of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information about the slaying should call the police tip line at (847) 961-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.