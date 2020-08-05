In change of plans, District 214 will begin school year remotely

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 will begin the school year remotely, officials announced Wednesday, marking a shift from a draft hybrid plan announced a few weeks ago.

What's changed, they say, is new guidance from Cook County health officials, the district's experience in having to shut down summer camps due to COVID-19 cases, the lack of completed physicals for incoming freshmen, and new studies that suggest high schoolers can spread the virus at higher rates than previously believed.

"This revised public health guidance and data, as well as the increasing cases of COVID-19 in our state and region, is causing us to recommend a slow and steady opening of the 2020-2021 school year," Superintendent David Schuler said during a school board meeting Wednesday.

The district will start the year remotely Aug. 17, with plans for a gradual return to in-person learning in groups of as many as 15 per class, Schuler said.

The district's most vulnerable students, including the homeless, would be first to return to school buildings as soon as Aug. 24, he said.

That would be followed the next week by dual credit vocational students, such as those in hands-on architecture and aviation classes, and others taking lab-based classes, Schuler said.

After Labor Day, the district would start the process of bringing back students in "pods" of 15 -- the maximum number per classroom that allows for 6-foot social distancing between desks, he said.

Students would be able to return to campus at the end of each school day for certain athletics and extracurricular activities, he said.

The superintendent unveiled the latest plan during the board meeting Wednesday morning. On July 16, the district released its initial draft plan that gave families the option between in-person and remote classes.

