Ex-Glendale Heights administrator pleads guilty to DUI

Former Glendale Heights village administrator Raquel Becerra pleaded guilty July 23 to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced to 18 months of court supervision and 100 hours of community service.

Becerra, 48, was given credit for 100 months of service she did at Family of Faith Christian Church while awaiting trial.

Becerra was in a crash Sept. 2, 2019, at Schmale Road and West Stevenson Drive. A hospital test showed her blood alcohol content was at .25 four hours after the crash, according to a police officer's sworn report.

She was charged in October with DUI, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, disobeying a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

From then until March, she was on leave, using accrued benefit time and Family and Medical Leave Act provisions.

She resigned in March in lieu of being fired.

Becerra began working for the village in 2007 as a human resources director. She became its administrator about eight years ago.