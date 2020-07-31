Winfield police ask for help in finding missing woman
Updated 7/31/2020 7:18 PM
The Winfield Police Department has asked for help in locating Roberta Vendel, who was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday on South Church Street.
Authorities say Vendel, 63, has a condition that places her in danger.
Vendel is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was wearing a blue and green shirt, blue capri jeans, and white and blue New Balance shoes.
Authorities also issued a missing-persons alert for Vendel on July 22.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Winfield police at (630) 933-7160 or dial 911.
