 

Winfield police ask for help in finding missing woman

  • Roberta Vendel

Daily Herald report
Updated 7/31/2020 7:18 PM

The Winfield Police Department has asked for help in locating Roberta Vendel, who was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday on South Church Street.

Authorities say Vendel, 63, has a condition that places her in danger.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Vendel is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was wearing a blue and green shirt, blue capri jeans, and white and blue New Balance shoes.

Authorities also issued a missing-persons alert for Vendel on July 22.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Winfield police at (630) 933-7160 or dial 911.

