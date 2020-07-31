Winfield police ask for help in finding missing woman

The Winfield Police Department has asked for help in locating Roberta Vendel, who was last seen about 11 a.m. Friday on South Church Street.

Authorities say Vendel, 63, has a condition that places her in danger.

Vendel is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was wearing a blue and green shirt, blue capri jeans, and white and blue New Balance shoes.

Authorities also issued a missing-persons alert for Vendel on July 22.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Winfield police at (630) 933-7160 or dial 911.