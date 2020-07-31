Lisle park program guide goes online only
Updated 7/31/2020 1:07 PM
With the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lisle Park District will be publishing its Autumn 2020 program guide online only.
To see all the district's fall programming beginning Aug. 1, residents can visit lisleparkdistrict.org/registration. Resident registration begins Aug. 3, and nonresidents can begin registering Aug. 17. The district will be updating the guide whenever changes occur.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.